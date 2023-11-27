A teenage boy has been arrested after a double decker bus was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters were called to Bradford Broadway, in the city centre, on 9 October after the top deck of the bus was engulfed in flames.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released on conditional bail.

First Bus said no passengers were on board the vehicle – the 607 service from Thornton –when the incident started shortly after 3pm.

