Police seized five dogs from a house after a mother and her young children were forced to shut themselves in a room for their own safety.

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports of three dogs fighting inside a house in Sheffield on Saturday, 25 November.

A spokesperson said: "As a result, a mother and her young children were trapped in a single room for their own safety.

"Upon officers’ arrival they found five dogs, believed to be XL Bullys, Cane Corsos and other bully breeds, living alongside young children in poor conditions.

"The dogs, who were all significantly underweight, were taken by officers and remain in police kennels. The children, including a baby, were safeguarded."

One person in the property suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Two of the dogs had their ears illegally cropped, a practice designed to make dogs more threatening.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and child neglect. He has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney, of the force's operational support unit said: “This incident is why we urge our communities to report their concerns.

“We are not here to take dogs away from their families, we are not here to put dogs to sleep, we are here to protect people, especially those who cannot protect themselves, such as children."

