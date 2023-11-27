Police officers are searching for a suspected sex offender who has been missing for "a number of years".

Anthony Richmond is wanted on suspicion of historic sexual offences that took place in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire.

The 66-year-old, from Dewsbury, has reportedly been spotted in the Scottish Highlands.

He worked in South Yorkshire and police are appealing for people living across the UK to come forward with information on his whereabouts.

Det Con Mark Gregory, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "A significant number of enquiries have been conducted to trace Anthony Richmond over a number of years.

“We have received information about sightings of him in the Highlands of Scotland.

"There is potential at this stage for him to be anywhere in the UK."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.