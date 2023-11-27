Firefighters rescued two people from the wreckage of a Porsche after a head-on crash in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to Hawes just before 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 November after a collision in Hawes.

The incident involved a Porsche and a Honda.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The two occupants of the Porsche were released by crews and taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"The three occupants of the Honda were out of their vehicle when crews arrived and were also taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service."

