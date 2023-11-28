A three-year-old boy with an incurable brain tumour has had his "wish come true" by spending a day out with South Yorkshire Police.

Ely Fearnley, from Sheffield, was invited to spend time with the force's horses and dogs at Ring Farm, near Barnsley.

During the visit the he was given his own warrant card and treated to a ride in a police car.

Ely's mother, Vicki, said: "We had an absolutely lovely morning, it really was great. Ely has really enjoyed it, particularly the car.

"He loved it when they put the sirens on and the blue lights as he loves anything sensory related."

Ely was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2022 and his family have been trying to make as many memories as possible with him.

He was invited with his older brother Guy and his parents to meet the mounted department, traffic officers, horses and the OK9 wellbeing dog Bear.

A force spokesperson said Ely's "wishes came true" and that he was given the special day because it was well known that "four-legged colleagues always bring joy to children's faces".

During the visit, Ely and Guy sat in the horse box and a traffic car, putting on the lights and making "lots of noise with the sirens", the spokesperson said.

Ely's father, Steven, said: "Ely loves vehicles. We have a camper van and every time I go out with him he always asks if we can go in it as he loves it."

After looking around the vehicles Ely and Guy spent time with police horses Foggy, Stan, Woody and Sully.

Officers from the Operational Support Unit said: "The giant boys were extremely gentle with the boys."

Sgt Tracey Spratt, who organised Ely's visit, said: "We feel extremely privileged to have met Ely and to have welcomed him and his family to Ring Farm.

"Seeing the joy brought to Ely's face was heart-warming. He is such a sweet boy, whose smile and courageous charisma could light up the world.

"We hope he's able to make more fond memories with his family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.