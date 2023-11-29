A 13-year-old boy who ran over and killed a grandmother with her own car has been sentenced to two years in custody.

Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April, 2023.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named, previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He previously admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, which was specified as a kitchen knife.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, heard how the boy ran over Mrs Grant despite the frantic attempts of her husband, Delroy, to stop him.

The judge told the boy: "You made a bad choice. You knew that taking her car was wrong. You knew that taking her kitchen knife was wrong.

"The offence you committed was serious but it was not murder. The prosecution have accepted that you did not mean to harm Mrs Grant."

The judge said it was a "very bad accident".

The judge described how Mrs Grant was a committed foster carer who she said was the "shining lodestar" of her family.

Her family described her as "a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community".

Mrs Justice May told the boy: "Since then you have said many times that you are sorry for what happened to her and I believe that you are.

"Marcia Grant's family are heartbroken and angry, of course they are, that's natural. Her son and daughter have lost their mum. Delroy Grant has lost his wife.

"She was everything to them. No sentence which I give you can bring her back or lessen their sadness."

More to follow.

