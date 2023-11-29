The family of a grandmother who was killed when a boy she was fostering ran over her with her own car have said they feel "let down" by the decision to drop the murder charge against the defendant.

In a statement, Marcia Grant's family said they also believe "decisions made by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council played a critical role in the circumstances which led to our mum's death".

The statement, released after the 13-year-old's sentencing to two years in custody for causing death by dangerous driving, said: "The last eight months has been torture, our anguish only to be compounded by the reduction in criminal charges brought against the defendant charged with the death of our mother.

"We feel completely let down by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and their lack of willingness to allow our mum's story to be heard and brought to meaningful justice.

"We strongly believe that the evidence on hand shows a complete disregard for human life and clear premeditation to do serious harm."

The statement from the family of Marcia Grant went on to say "Our mother was killed on her own driveway by a young person wearing a balaclava, carrying a stolen knife, and in the act of stealing her car when he ran her over not once, but twice."

They added: "Our mum looked after many vulnerable and troubled children during her time as a foster carer and as a civilian. We have seen these young lives be touched by her love, kindness, and generosity.

"Still, this whole ordeal leaves us with so many unanswered questions and we are completely heartbroken that our mother will not get the justice she deserves."

The CPS has been contacted for comment.

Rotherham Council confirmed that an independent review into the circumstances surrounding the case is being carried out.

