The carcasses of geese and pheasants, some missing their heads, have been found in black bin bags near a Sheffield wood.

A plastic tub containing geese feet was also recovered.

Officers were called to the entrance of Birley Spa Wood, off Dyke Vale Road, by a dog walker who found the bags.

Inside were the bodies of several Canada geese and pheasants, some of which had had their heads removed.

South Yorkshire Police said the dead geese inside the bags had their feet and legs intact.

However, a plastic tub containing severed geese feet was also discovered, and officers believe further birds may have been targeted.

Police who made the gruesome discovery are now appealing for information.

The force said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who has witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area, or in connection to geese and birds, or has information that can assist with the investigation."

