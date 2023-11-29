A third man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Emmanuel Nyabako died after being attacked on Francis Street in Chapeltown on 26 August, 2023.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, and Jozeffi Jeffers, 27, of Hyde Park Road, were both previously charged with murder and are currently remanded in custody.

22-year-old Emile Riggon, of no fixed address, has now also been charged with murder. He's due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 29 November.

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.

Louis Grant Credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police is continuing to search for another man who is wanted on suspicion of murder.

29-year-old Louis Grant, also known as Louis O'Brien, is thought to be in the Sheffield area.

SIO Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Louis Grant or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting him.

"We are advising the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately."

