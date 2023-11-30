More than £35,000 of cannabis seized in Goole

A scene guard remained in place whilst the cannabis grow was dismantled. Credit: Humberside Police

Officers are investigating after around £37,000 worth of drugs was seized at a property.

Humberside Police were called at around 8pm on Monday 27 November to reports of group of people attempting to break into a property on Marshfield Avenue in Goole.

A cannabis grow worth around £37,000 was found Credit: Humberside Police

At the property, officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow worth approximately £37,000 and £10,000 worth of electrical equipment associated with the production of cannabis.

A scene guard remained in place whilst the cannabis grow was dismantled, and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

