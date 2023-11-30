A paedophile who was jailed last year has had his sentence increased after he was found to have molested a second young girl.

The child's mother said Jonathan Gee was "dangerous" and that his behaviour had "destroyed" her life and that of her daughter.

Gee was told he must serve an extra three years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the child.

Gee, from Brow Wood Road in Batley, was jailed in June 2022 for seven-and-a-half years and made the subject of a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He had originally pleaded not guilty at Huddersfield Magistrates' Court but changed his plea during the trial at Leeds.

Those charges related to a different victim.

At Leeds Crown Court this week (29 November), Judge Robin Mairs sentenced Gee to a further three years in custody, consecutive to that he is already serving, after new crimes came to light.

Lauren Hebditch, prosecuting, told the court that after his second victim's mother had seen he had been sent to prison, she asked her child if he had ever "played games" with her.

Ms Hebditch said: "The victim's mum saw that the defendant had been sentenced previously and had concerns and spoke to the victim and asked her some questions, and she said he did."

The court heard that the girl's mother called the police and officers were told by the girl that Gee, who appeared over a video link from HMP Leeds, had "pulled her pants down".

In a statement read to the court, the girl's mother said: "Having to get my daughter out of bed to ask her this was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I've cut off everyone around me and had to deal with it.

"He caused a strain on my own relationship with my daughter and partner, and has made my own mental health decline.

"[My daughter's] behaviour has become hard to deal with. She can't control her emotions or anger. She wets herself on a daily basis.

"What he has done will always be there - no sentence will change that. He may have a short prison sentence but we have a life sentence. He has made me feel l have failed my daughter.

"I'm scared of the impact it will have as she grows. He's dangerous. He should never be around children again. When he is released he gets to start over and live his life. We can't. He destroyed our lives."

Ms Hebditch told the court that in the pre-sentence report prepared for Gee's last sentence he was described as a "risk" and Judge Mairs concluded at the time that he was an offender of particular concern.

Kitty Colley, mitigating, told the court: "The best approach he has taken to assuage the guilt and shame and mitigate the pain he has caused to the victim's mum is pleading guilty and saving both her and her daughter from going through this process in court any further than necessary.

"He will not be released for some time and when he is there will be conditions on him in the sexual harm prevention order for life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest episode of What You Need To Know to find out: