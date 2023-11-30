A 25-year-old man who was left fighting for his life after being hit by a car during a fight has died in hospital.

Luke Thompson, from Pontefract, was found injured lying in the road on the A639 Front Street in Pontefract town centre at around 4.30am on Sunday, 19 November. He died yesterday (29 November) in hospital.

Police say their enquires suggest he had been punched by another male and fell to the ground in the road. He was then hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

Two men aged 26 and 29 who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail.

He was found in the road at 4:30am last Sunday Credit: ITV

Two other males aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, have also been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate what took place in Front Street in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our enquiries.

“A young man has now died from his injuries and we need to understand what happened.

“We would also ask again for motorists with dashcams who were in that area of Pontefract at around that time to check and see if they have any footage that could assist our investigation.”

