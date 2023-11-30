A pensioner "feared for his life" as he was pinned to the ground and attacked by a man with a barbell in his own home.

Police said Robert Wilcox, from Rotherham, used his power and strength to "terrorise" his victim, who pleaded with him to stop as he feared for his life.

Wilcox, 55, of St Johns Avenue, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and criminal damage.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on 24 November

The court heard how Wilcox, who was known to the victim, visited his house on 10 January this year where they talked over a few drinks.

Wilcox then suddenly became aggressive and attacked the elderly man by pinning him down on the kitchen floor while continuously punching him and making violent threats.

The court also heard how the victim repeatedly pleaded with Wilcox to stop as he feared he may die, and how at one point Wilcox used a barbell to hit him over the head multiple times.

Some time later Wilcox began punching the man's TV before fleeing the scene, leaving his victim lying dazed and in severe pain on the floor.

The victim has stated how he has been left with extremely painful injuries and is now fearful of leaving the house following the attack.

Investigating officer Rachel Scott said: “Wilcox carried out such a violent and aggressive attack on his victim, knowing full well that he was unable to defend himself and using his power and strength to terrorise and threaten the victim.

"He took complete advantage, leaving the man fearing for his life not knowing if and when the attack would stop.

"I am pleased that Wilcox will now face time behind bars, and we are now working very closely with the victim to help support him so that he can find closure and rebuild his life following this dreadful attack."

