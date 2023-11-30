Two men who were driving their cars at around 95mph, before one of them hit and killed a pedestrian have been jailed.

Jordan Lill and Christopher Milsom had been speeding and overtaking each other on Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster, when Lill's Jaguar XF hit 34-year-old Carl Queen.

Mr Queen had been out for the evening and was crossing the road to get home after being dropped off by a taxi when he was hit at around 11.15pm on 30 July 2020. He died at the scene.

Lill stopped at the scene following the collision.

Milsom turned his Mercedes around and returned to the scene, he then fled and had to be later tracked down by police.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (28 November), Lill, 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, and Milsom, 34, of Lyndhurst Crescent, Doncaster, were both jailed for seven and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. They were also handed five-year driving disqualifications.

PC Richard Thorley, from the force's Serious Collisions Unit, said: "Lill and Milsom's behaviour that night was utterly senseless and callous, with both driving at speeds far in excess of the 40mph speed limit. Their actions resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was simply making his way home after an evening out.

"Following our investigation I am pleased both men pleaded guilty and will now spend time behind bars. My thoughts remain with Carl's family as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.