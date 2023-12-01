Officers are warning that "opportunistic thieves" are taking advantage of the icy weather to steal cars left running on driveways.

South Yorkshire Police said it has received reports of car thefts this week due to vehicles being left unattended on driveways and on the road while the windscreen clears.

Roads Policing Insp Matt Collings said: “Sadly, Christmas is a time when thieves take advantage of people.

“As temperatures have recently dropped to below 0 degrees, many of us will have spent our mornings de-icing our cars before work or the school run."

He added: "Unfortunately, we have already received quite a few reports of car thefts this week due to cars being left running on driveways and on the road."

The force is asking drivers to be vigilant on freezing winter mornings and has also appealed to those delivering parcels.

Drivers are also being reminded that leaving a car running without anyone inside could result in the owner being fined or reported to their insurer.

Insp Collings said: “We don’t want to issue anyone with a ticket for something that can be avoided, but we must take action. Thieves that steal cars pose a risk to our communities."

He added that stolen cars are more likely to be used in further crimes and will often be driven dangerously with the drivers taking extra risks, including failing to stop for officers.

"This creates risks for other drivers on the road and pedestrians, and gives thieves the opportunity to commit crimes and impact on people’s lives."

