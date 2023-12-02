A man has died and a child is in hospital after a house fire in Bradford.

Police were called to Finch Street at around 5.30am by the fire service.

A man, a woman and a child all managed to escape from the house. They've been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second man was taken out of the house by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire. It is not thought to be suspicious.

