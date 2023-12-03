A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a house fire.

The 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the fire on Terry Street in Hull at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, 29 November.

He died two days later.

Officers have now launched a murder investigation and have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Al Curtis said: "Since the fire occurred on Wednesday evening, detectives from my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, consulting with the fire service and reviewing CCTV.

"I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern, however, I’d like to reassure residents we do believe this to be isolated at this time."

