Police have found an ice cream tub full of cocaine during a raid at a house in Newark.

Officers attended the multi-occupancy property on London Road at around 9.50am on Wednesday, 29 November, in response to concerns of drug dealing.

While searching the property, they found the ice cream tub underneath a boarded up area in the kitchen.

Inside the container were golf ball-sized quantities of the Class A drug and a large amount of cash.

Officers also seized a small amount of cannabis and a set of scales.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. He has been bailed while investigations continue.

Police Constable Richard Hodgman said: "I would encourage people to continue to report drug activity in their neighbourhood to officers.

"We will always listen and take appropriate action."

