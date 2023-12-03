Two dogs have been shot dead by armed police after attacking another dog and its owner.

Officers were called to Handsworth Road in Sheffield at around 9am on Sunday, 3 December, after reports that three dogs were running loose in the street.

It was then reported that two of the dogs, believed to be of a bull breed, had escaped from a property and attacked a dog being walked on the street, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.

The dog’s owner also suffered injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police say the dogs became increasingly aggressive towards officers and were shot as they posed "a significant risk to the public".

The third dog was contained by officers and has been seized.

A 27-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.

