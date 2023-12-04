Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

The father of a man who was left needing round-the-clock medical care after a one punch attack says his son's life and future "has gone."

Gareth Davis was assaulted on Boxing Day last year while out with friends in Hull city centre.

He was taken to hospital with a life-threatening brain injury and was put into an induced coma.

His father, Bill Davis, 83, remembered the moment medics told him of his son's condition.

"The doctors said it's very very bad. He can move his arm and he can move one of his legs but he can't drink he can't eat."

His son managed to survive his catastrophic injuries but now needs twenty-four-hour medical care in a care home.

Gareth Davis was put into an induced coma while he fought for survival. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Davis said it is "horrible" to see his son suffering every day.

"His life is gone. He has no life now," he added.

"He knows me, he knows that I'm in his dad. He knows that I love [him] but it's hard to just walk in and see him."

Gareth's attacker was jailed earlier this year for two separate unprovoked attacks within three weeks of each other.

Liam Lovick, of Dodthorpe, Hull, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Liam Lovick was jailed in May 2023 Credit: Humberside Police

Mr Davis has joined a campaign by Humberside Police which is raising awareness of the life-changing consequences of one punch attacks in the lead up to Christmas.

In the force area, there has been six one punch deaths in two years, and 75% of incidents are alcohol-related.

Det Supt Alan Curtis said: "Prevention is the best cure, what we really want people to understand is to police your own behaviour.

"Take responsibility for your own actions. If you get into an argument with someone just stop, think and walk away.

"It could be the end of your life as you know it and someone else's."

Mr Davis hopes that the campaign will highlight the devastating impact a split-second decision can have on families like his.

"He hasn't got a future, none of us have now.

"This time of year now would be getting everything ready. Putting the [Christmas] trimmings up. Gareth does it. But we won't even put them up, we won't do [anything]"

