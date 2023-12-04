A fatal house fire in Bradford was caused by a charging battery for an E-bike, the fire service has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Finch Street in the early hours of Saturday where a man, a woman and a child all managed to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

A second man was taken out of the property by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire Service has confirmed that the fire started in the living room, where a Lithium-Ion battery was charging.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "The room of origin of the fire was the living room. The cause of the fire was a Lithium-Ion battery from an E-bike, which had been charging in the living room."