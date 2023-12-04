Investigation launched after police find body of man on Leighton Road in Gleadless
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in Sheffield on Monday 4 December.
Officers were called at 2.38pm to reports of concern for the safety of a man on Leighton Road in Gleadless.
Police say he had died by the time that they had arrived and that his family has been notified.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 456.