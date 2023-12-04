A 61-year-old man from Rotherham has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against a child.

Gary Foster repeatedly assaulted his teenage victim, who was 15 at the time, forcing her to touch his genitals and describing what porn he liked to watch.

The jury at his five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court also heard how Foster would comment on the victim's age, asking if she was ready for sex.

Following his trial in July Foster, formerly of the Wingfield area of Rotherham, was sentenced last Friday (1 December) for five counts of sexual assaults against a child.

The officer in charge of this case, temporary Det Sgt Emma Parsons, praised the victim for her "true courage" in speaking out.

She said: "During the sentencing today, the victim shared how the assaults have impacted her life, reflecting that they will not only be stored as memories, but trauma within her body.

"It doesn’t matter how long ago a sexual assault case was - we will always investigate every report thoroughly and diligently.

"We are here to listen to you and we will endeavour to seek justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.\