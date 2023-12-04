Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for the owner of a flock of goats to come forward.

The nine animals were found at Thorpe Underwood, between York and Boroughbridge.

Officers are trying to trace the owner but have assured they are safe are being cared for.

The force has released an appeal titled: 'Have you lost nine goats?'

A spokesman for the force said: "This certainly isn't a sentence you say every day, but if you're missing nine goats or know anyone who is, we'd love to hear from you."

People are being asked to get in touch if they have any information.

