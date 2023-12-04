A beggar who stabbed a man in his 70s in the lung and neck before leaving him lying in blood in a violent robbery has been jailed.

Robert Christian followed his victim home before attacking him and ransacking his house in Doncaster.

The victim was stabbed in the lung and neck, but survived what police have called "a horrendous attack".

Christian, 34, of no fixed abode, followed the man from shops in Balby on 23 April 2023 before appearing outside his home and demanding he hand over his money.

When he refused, Christian barged his way in and attacked him, leaving his victim "frozen with fear".

South Yorkshire Police said: "He was left helpless against the out of control intruder, who pushed him over and kicked him several times in the ribs."

Christian ordered him to stay on the floor as he went through the man's belongings.

He stole a laptop, mobile phone and wallet before leaving and locking him in his own home.

His victim, who uses a walking frame due to mobility issues, realised he had been stabbed and managed to call 999.

Officers later arrested Christian after being identified as a "prolific beggar" in the surrounding area.

Det Con Alexandra Owen said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable elderly man who was left absolutely terrified after being targeted in his own home.

"Heartbreakingly, the victim had given Christian over £50 of his cash on previous occasions after spotting him asking for money outside local shops. It's disgusting to see that this is how he repaid his kindness.

"Christian was so out of control his victim didn't know if he would survive and I can't imagine the physical and psychological trauma he endured.

"Thankfully, we were able to quickly apprehend Christian and I am glad we were able to put him before the courts and secure a significant custodial sentence.

Christian was charged with attempted murder and eventually pleaded guilty to robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 August.

He was given a 16-year extended sentence, comprising a custodial term of 11 years and a five-year extension period, at the same court on 30 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...