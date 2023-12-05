A train station cat which became famous across the world has died.

Felix has been a pest controller at Huddersfield Station since 2011, but it was today confirmed that "she peacefully went to sleep" in the company of the station's staff.

The moggy shot to fame after a Facebook page dedicated to her life was created by a commuter in 2015 and quickly attracted more than 170,000 followers.

She made several television appearances including on Good Morning Britain and her first biography for charity, Felix The Railway Cat, was a Sunday Times bestseller.

In 2019, Felix was joined by an apprentice, Bolt. The pair were often spotted patrolling the West Yorkshire station.

On 5 December, Transpennine Expressed announced Felix died on 3 December "after the discovery of a terminal illness."

She passed away in the company of two colleagues, Angie Hunte, the Station Manager and Jacqui Cox, Team Leader.

Angie Hunte said: “Felix was more than a cat; she was a beloved member of our station family and left her paw prints on many commuters’ hearts as they passed through the station.

“Her presence brought smiles to visitors from around the world, making Huddersfield Station a special place. We will miss her dearly.”

Felix on the lookout at Huddersfield train station Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Her colleagues say that Felix's popularity quickly "transcended the Pennines" with "visitors around the world making pilgrimages to meet Felix."

People are being asked to leave tributes and comments on social media and refrain from paying a visit to the station.

Transpennine Express said that Felix's fame was also a "force for good" as well as a "source of joy."

An annual calendar and two books have so far raised more than £250,000 for charities.

Ms Hunte added: “We understand that many people will want to honour Felix’s memory, we kindly encourage those wishing to fundraise or donate to consider buying the latest 2024 Felix and Bolt annual calendar instead.”

