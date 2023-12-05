A "dangerous sexual predator" has been jailed for 17 years for sexually assaulting and secretly filming customers at his laser hair removal business.

Terry James, 53, committed multiple sex offences against people using his salon on Tong Lane in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said James would a buse his victims by secretly filming and taking pictures of them while "under the guise of receiving treatment."

James, 53, of Halifax Road, Dewsbury, was charged with multiple offences including 13 charges of assault by penetration, five sexual assaults and further offences of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Det Insp Ian Cottrell described James as "a vile and dangerous sexual predator who deserves to be behind bars for a very long time."

He added: "He put his victims through a horrific ordeal, they trusted him and he abused it in the most depraved way.

"I hope the victims can get some comfort and justice from the sentence knowing that he will be in prison for 17 years."

Det Insp Cottrell said the investigation was "complex" and that victims were supported throughout.

On 1 December James was sentenced to 17 years in prison and made to sign the register as a sex offender for life.

James has been made to comply with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

