A man has died in a collision between a lorry and a car in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police say officers were called to reports of a crash on the A15 near Barnetby Top this morning at around 9am.

A force spokesperson said: "A heavy goods vehicle reportedly collided with a car before overturning.

"Emergency services attended, however one man sadly died a short time later."

Three women suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

The road is closed in both directions while a recovery operation takes place.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "Diversions in place, please continue to avoid the area.

"Specialist vehicles now on site to oversee the complex recovery of the tanker before either carriageway can reopen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.