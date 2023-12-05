Man dies in crash involving a HGV and car on the A15 near Barnetby Top
A man has died in a collision between a lorry and a car in North Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police say officers were called to reports of a crash on the A15 near Barnetby Top this morning at around 9am.
A force spokesperson said: "A heavy goods vehicle reportedly collided with a car before overturning.
"Emergency services attended, however one man sadly died a short time later."
Three women suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.
The road is closed in both directions while a recovery operation takes place.
Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "Diversions in place, please continue to avoid the area.
"Specialist vehicles now on site to oversee the complex recovery of the tanker before either carriageway can reopen."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.