Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked as Sheffield United manager after two years in charge and has been replaced by former boss Chris Wilder.

The Blades' owner made the announcement as the club sits bottom of the Premier League after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

Chris Wilder returns to his boyhood club nearly 1,000 days after leaving the club after his first spell that saw two promotions.

Chris Wilder guided the club to the Premier League in 2019 Credit: PA

Wilder, who managed United between 2016 and 2021, returns to the dug out for his second spell having penned an 18 month deal.

Heckingbottom's last game as manager was a 5 nil thrashing away to fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

46-year-old Heckingbottom guided the Blades back to the top flight last season by finishing second in the Championship.

United have picked up some unwanted records this campaign, they hold the record for the worst ever start to a Premier League season and the 8-0 hammering by Newcastle in September is the Blades worst ever defeat at home.

Wilder will take charge of his first game against Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...