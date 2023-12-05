A 17-year-old has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 11 years for the murder of a teenager at a house party.

Seb Mitchell, 17, died two days after being stabbed through the heart during a gathering at a house in Harrogate.

Dylan Cranfield stabbed Seb on 18 February when an argument broke out at the address on Claro Road.

Police say glass was smashed before Cranfield, who was 16 at the time, took a kitchen knife from a nearby knife block and stabbed Seb.

Despite the efforts of hospital staff, Seb died in hospital, a week before his 18th birthday.

Officers carried out enquiries with those at the address and in the following days Cranfield was charged with murder.

Although Cranfield had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors believed his actions to be murder.

Cranfield was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 11 years on 4 December.

Mr Mitchell's eldest brother, Jack, released a statement after the sentencing.

He said: "No amount of justice will ever compensate for the loss of Seb.

"He was an utterly beautiful soul who filled all of our lives with laughter and treated everyone he met with love and kindness.

"The chasm in our lives from his loss will never be filled.

He appealed to anyone "that carries a knife or thinks it is acceptable to pick up a knife" to "think again."

He added: "All it takes is one knife. One moment. One stab. And suddenly you are a killer. You are a killer.

"Your life is over and you have destroyed so many lives. Could you live with yourself?

"Could you do this to another family?

"Put down the knife and save someone's life. Don't let what happened to Seb happen again.

"We love you so much Seb and we will never ever forget you."

