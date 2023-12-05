Two teenagers who killed a 19-year-old in a "horrific and savage" machete attack have been found guilty of murder.

Thomas Hardiman and Xander Howarth chased Adam Abdul-Basit into the garden of a house in Sheffield before fatally wounding Mr Abdul-Basit and running away.

Mr Abdul-Basit had a 15cm cut in his chest but managed to drag himself to a stranger's front door.

South Yorkshire Police said: "He died all alone on a stranger's doorstep while his attackers showed complete cowardice in fleeing the scene and trying to evade justice."

Officers say both Hardiman and Howarth were seen on CCTV carrying knives.

Howarth, wearing a balaclava and stab vest, walked towards Adam with a machete raised over his head before swiping it in his direction.

Hardiman and Howarth, now 18, were subsequently arrested by officers before being charged with murder.

Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge described the attack as "horrific and savage" that "destroyed the lives of three young men from Sheffield."

He said: "Hardiman and Howarth both left their homes armed with a knife before plunging it into Adam's chest and leaving him to die in a stabbing that happened in broad daylight down a residential street.

"They must now face the prospect of spending a considerable length of time behind bars, while Adam's family must deal with the unimaginable pain and grief of knowing he will never be able to fulfil his dreams after his life was cut short in barbaric fashion.

"Rather than admitting their crimes, they then forced Adam's family to relive this nightmare again in court during a trial. I am pleased the jury have returned a guilty verdict.

"I recognise that no prison sentence will ever repair the hurt and loss caused to Adam's family but I hope they can take some comfort in seeing Hardiman and Howarth convicted today."

After pleading not guilty to Adam's murder, the pair appeared before Sheffield Crown Court in November for a trial.

On 4 Dec Hardiman and Howarth were found guilty by a jury following a 12-day trial.

Hardiman, of Edenhall Road, and Howarth, of Richmond Park View, are both due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 December.

