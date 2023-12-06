A man who died after being injured in a house fire has been named by his family as Anthony Ibbitson.

The 54-year-old was rescued from the property on Terry Street in Hull when emergency services were called at around 8.40pm on 29 November.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mr Ibbitson remained in hospital for two days after the fire but succumbed to his injuries on 1 December.

Police have appealed to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the blaze.

Police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the fire. Credit: Humberside Police

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Investigations are on-going following the release of CCTV footage on 4 December and a team of detectives continues to conduct extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, reviewing further CCTV, and scene enquiries.

"I would like to reiterate that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and I would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak to officers patrolling the area."

Officers are "particularly keen" to hear from anybody who has a dashcam and drove over the junction of Ferensway, Springbank, and Freetown Way in Hull, between 7.25pm and 7.35pm on 29 November.

