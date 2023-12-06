A High Court judge has ruled that a Home Office plan to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at a former RAF base is lawful.

Mrs Justice Thornton dismissed the claims made against it following a two-day judicial review over 31 October and 1 November at the High Court in London.

The legal challenge to the government's plans was brought by West Lindsey District Council (WLDC), which owns the site of former RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and is strongly opposed to them.

The base was once the home of the famous Dambusters 617 Squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

Braintree District Council in Essex also made a similar challenge over land which once formed part of RAF Wethersfield in the county.

A local resident to Wethersfield, Gabriel Clarke-Holland, also made a challenge which the judge dismissed as well.

There has been fierce opposition to the government's plans, with protests outside former RAF Scampton earlier this year.

WLDC previously said the Scampton site was unsuitable for the purpose of accommodating asylum seekers, and jeopardised the a £300 million redevelopment plan which it had been working on since the base closure was announced in 2018.

Lawyers for both councils argued that the Home Office was misusing emergency powers to develop the site without planning permission. They said the powers were not applicable because a "genuine emergency" had "not been proven".

WLDC said it was "clear from the scale of works" on the site that the development was "not limited to a temporary period of 12 months" which is the maximum time the planning rules permit.

The Home Office disputed the claims, saying there were "misapprehensions which underpin them" and that there was no "genuinely arguable" point.

In her judgement, Justice Thornton said that the Home Secretary at the time, Suella Braverman, was successful in demonstrating the "existence of an event or situation which threatens serious damage to human welfare in the UK, by virtue of homelessness" - a condition of the emergency planning rules - which, in this case, the judge said "relates to asylum seekers".

The Home Office will now be allowed to continue its development of both sites in question.

More to follow.

This article is being updated as more information and reaction is received.

