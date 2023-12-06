Man who died in Lincolnshire crash on A15 named by family

Tom Cooper died in the collision on the A15 near Barnetby Top Credit: Humberside Police

A man who died in a crash between a car and an HGV has been named by his family as 35-year-old Tom Cooper.

Police in Lincolnshire were called at around 9.10am on Tuesday when the lorry collided with a car before overturning on the A15 near to the junction with Barnetby Top.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of medical professionals, Mr Cooper died at the scene a short time later.

The road was closed in both directions while a recovery operation took place.

Humberside Police said Mr Cooper's family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers.

