B oilers have broken at two of Hull's designated winter warm spaces which are designed to help those struggling with the cost of heating.

Temporary electric heaters were installed at Greenwood Library in Orchard Park and Western Library near Hessle Road due to the central heating failure.

They have since both since been closed after Hull City Council reviewed the temperatures.

The authority confirmed a replacement boiler is expected to be put in place at Greenwood Library later this week while a temporary boiler is set to be installed at Western Library.

A council spokesperson said: "Having reviewed temperatures, both sites will remain closed until temperatures are back to normal.

"We are in the process of rescheduling customer appointments and staff will be redeployed to alternative locations as appropriate."

The council first introduced 'Warm Zones' in Hull last year to provide heated places for people struggling with rising energy costs.

They include libraries, churches and community centres across the city.

More than 9,000 people used Hull's warm spaces last winter.

Labour councillors have criticised Hull's Liberal Democrat-led council over the lack of heating in the libraries.

Cllr Rosie Nicola, who represents Orchard Park, said: "Members of staff and the public should expect these libraries and so-called 'Warm Zones' to be properly heated in winter.'

She added: 'It is no wonder the Liberal Democrats have kept quiet about warm spaces this year, they have messed them up".

Cllr Daren Hale, whose St Andrews and Docklands ward is home to Western Library, said: "It shows clearly how little these Lib Dems actually care for the people that work for them and use the libraries. They are really running our services into the ground."

A council spokesperson responded to Labour's attacks, saying: "With new investment in this area and millions of pounds in support for those struggling with the cost of living, this is another example of Labour simply condemning their own failure after years in charge of the city."

