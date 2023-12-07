Play Brightcove video

An emotional Kevin Sinfield after completing 7 ultra-marathons in 7 days across 7 cities

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield has completed his monumental 7-in-7-in-7 ultra-marathon challenge outside Buckingham Palace.

Sinfield, 43, has run 7 ultra-marathons in 7 days across 7 cities in Great Britain and Ireland to raise money for those impacted by motor neurone disease (MND).

The England rugby union defensive coach has already raised millions of pounds to support MND sufferers and their families including his close friend Rob Burrow MBE.

The 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge was Sinfield's fourth endurance fundraiser.

This time round he aimed to raise £777,777. He has currently raised over £640,000.

After taking in some of the country's landmark sports stadiums in Leeds, York, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton, Sinfield finished off his mammoth 7-in-7-in-7 Challenge with a gutsy run from Twickenham Stadium to The Mall in London.

Kevin Sinfield passes by the Houses of Parliament on the final leg of his ultra marathon challenge Credit: PA

Speaking to a crowd which had gathered to cheer him on as he crossed the finish line on The Mall, Sinfield said: "We're all pretty shot. We're all pretty tired but I think seeing so many faces along the route - some faces that we'd seen at some of the cities we've been at actually - it was massive for us all."

He added: "The MND community's a beautiful community and it needs all of us to keep fighting. The awareness we've generated this week has been enormous again, you know, in Rob's name.

" Fundraising is so important. We tried to push this morning how important the money is because that's the thing that's going to shift the dial for us. That's the thing that's going to get us a cure. It's also the thing that's going to make sure your families get looked after properly."

Sinfield finished his address by saying, "Have a great Christmas but spare a thought for those less fortunate than us."

Sinfield has completed an average of over 40 miles-a-day.

Each run included an 'extra mile' at the end of the day's designated difference with special guests joining Sinfield in a show of solidarity.

The added distance aimed to promote the way people can come together and go the extra mile for those affected by MND.

