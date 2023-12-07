A man has been left with life-changing injuries after he was slashed in the face with a knife while he was walking to work.

The 44-year-old was pulled to the ground and attacked on Forest Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 5.19pm on Wednesday 6 December.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre with serious injuries to his face.

Police have called the attack "horrendous" and later arrested a 33-year-old man in the nearby Picture House pub.

He is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said: "This was an horrendous attack on a member of the public and police were on the scene within minutes of the call coming in and have arrested a suspect."

Nottinghamshire Police is urging any witnesses to the incident to call 101.

