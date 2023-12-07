Police have seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a drugs factory in Sheffield.

Officers raided a commercial building on Colwall Street in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Tuesday 4 December and found hundreds of cannabis plants with a street value of up to half a million pounds.

Damiano Behari, 25, and Eneo Guri, 27, were arrested and charged with growing the drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said the cannabis being grown had a street value of up to £500,000. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police highlighted the dangers of cannabis production, claiming it can often be linked to organised crime networks and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Katie Roland-Wilson, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, said: "I am pleased that we have taken out another cannabis factory as part of our efforts to tackle the supply of drugs and I encourage the public to look our for signs a property is being used to grow drugs.

She added: "If you have concerns about a property near you, please report it to us. When we receive intelligence, we will act on it."

