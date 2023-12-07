Police seize more than 700 cannabis plants from drugs factory in Sheffield
Police have seized more than 700 cannabis plants from a drugs factory in Sheffield.
Officers raided a commercial building on Colwall Street in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Tuesday 4 December and found hundreds of cannabis plants with a street value of up to half a million pounds.
Damiano Behari, 25, and Eneo Guri, 27, were arrested and charged with growing the drugs.
South Yorkshire Police highlighted the dangers of cannabis production, claiming it can often be linked to organised crime networks and the exploitation of vulnerable people.
Katie Roland-Wilson, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, said: "I am pleased that we have taken out another cannabis factory as part of our efforts to tackle the supply of drugs and I encourage the public to look our for signs a property is being used to grow drugs.
She added: "If you have concerns about a property near you, please report it to us. When we receive intelligence, we will act on it."
