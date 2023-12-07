Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has launched a campaign to bring back the city’s popular Christmas Market, as traders in the city say they are struggling with the economic impact of its absence.

The Conservative MP has called on local people and businesses to share their views in a survey after City of Lincoln Council cancelled the 40-year-old event following concerns about overcrowding in 2022, when around 350,000 people attended over four days.

Mr McCartney has called the decision "short-sighted."

He said:" From today until Sunday, our city should be welcoming people from all parts of the UK and further afield to our Christmas Market, but instead, the Labour City Council decided in secret to close it, permanently, even though there are obviously clear benefits for local jobs, shopkeepers and charities."

He added: "The survey I have launched asks business and my constituents in various locations across the city for their views on what changes they think need to be made to the format of the market, if any.

" We cannot just accept this decision, but at the same time, we do need to sensibly consider what the future options are – including ticketing the event or spreading the market over more weekends."

In February the council voted to spend the budget of the Christmas Market on a number of smaller events throughout the year instead.

Traders who usually have stalls at the Christmas Market have since been speaking about the effect the cancellation has had on their businesses.

The Lincoln Christmas Market had been going for 40 years before it was scrapped in 2023

Hannah Fellows, 26, an assistant at Black Feather Design and the owner of LunaLux, was at the event in 2022.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have essentially lost out £7,000 this week because Lincoln Christmas Market has been cancelled."

Andy Jupp owns Paper Starlights who have regularly taken part in the market.

He said: "It’s like having Christmas but not being able to go home. It’s bizarre, there was something there that was so special."

This week, Paper Starlights have set up stalls at numerous UK Christmas markets, including Bath and York, and are also preparing to travel to Miami for an event.

Andy said: "Everyone is trying to do what Lincoln had and failing. From a personal standpoint, it’s a loss, but in business terms, you have to move on."

Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council Cllr Naomi Tweddle said: "Christmas is a special part of the year for everyone, and Lincoln is the perfect backdrop for celebrations.

“We have significantly invested in our Christmas lights this year and alongside the Ice Trail, mulled wine, carollers, the gallopers and extra festive entertainment, December will definitely be one to remember in Lincoln!"