The family of a man believed to have been murdered in an arson attack at his home described him as "pure and kind" as they called for help to catch his killer.

Anthony Ibbitson, 54, died in hospital following a fire on Terry Street in Hull on Wednesday,29 November.

Humberside Police have launched a murder inquiry.

In a statement, Mr Ibbitson's family said he was "loved by so many people".

" He was everything to us, he was a pure and kind person, he would do anything for anybody and ask for nothing in return," they said.

" This shouldn’t have been allowed to happen. Someone has taken him from us, and we are all truly heart broken and devastated."

Police said a team of detectives had been working "around the clock" on the investigation.

They have released CCTV images of a man they want to find, who was seen at the junction of Beverley Road and Spring Bank.

Electronic screens are being used to publicise the appeal, while officers have been handing out flyers.

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie, who is leading the investigation, said: "I am now appealing directly to anybody who was driving in this location, between Beverley Road, Ferensway, Springbank or Freetown Way on Wednesday 29, November, between 7pm and 8pm who has dashcam or information to please contact us."

Mr Ibbitson's family thanked the public for their support.

Their statement added: "Somebody knows where his killer is and they must be caught. Please help us to find him.

"Please come forward with any information you may have, no matter how small or irrelevant it may seem. We just want justice for Tony.

" Please help us find who has done this to him."

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

