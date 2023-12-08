Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has surprised fans by naming the Hull accent as the sexiest accent in Britain.

In a video by LADbible, which also features fellow actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, the French-American star of Wonka is initially asked whether he thinks French is the sexiest language.

While Key strongly agrees with the suggestion, Chalamet refuses to agree or disagree.

He is then asked "how do you feel about the British?", to which he gives a surprising response.

"I like the Hull accent," he says, prompting laughter on the set.

“Why's everyone cracking up?" Chalamet asks. "Hull is sexy."

In the video the Dune star does not explain how he came to admire the East Yorkshire city's accent, but elaborates that his top three British accents include Hull, Essex and a “Middle-aged northern accent” to which Key clarifies “So middle-aged Yorkshire”.

Chalamet is currently starring in Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl‘s 1964 children’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book, and subsequent film adaptations.

