A Leeds United supporter has been given a three-year football banning order over offensive chanting about the death of Emiliano Sala.

Harry Keyes, 22, was arrested during a game against Cardiff City at Elland Road on 6 August after making aeroplane gestures.

Sala had just signed for the Welsh club when he was killed in a plane crash in 2019.

Keyes, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, admitted public disorder at Leeds Magistrates Court.

He was fined £107 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £43 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from matches for three years.

Ch Insp Pete Hall, who led the policing operation at the match, said: "Directing chants, comments or gestures that refer to tragic incidents at rival fans is highly offensive and can cause genuine distress to those affected by those incidents.

"It has absolutely no place in football, and people going to games should be in no doubt about how seriously the authorities and the clubs will treat any such incidents.

"We know that the majority of fans don’t want to see this type of behaviour and want to see firm action against those who engage in it."

