Hundreds of people have signed an online petition to stop Boris Johnson from wearing Grimsby Town Football Club hats in public.

The former prime minister was spotted wearing a Mariners bobble hat as he left the Covid inquiry on Thursday.

The petition, which says he is bringing the club into 'serious disrepute', has been signed by more than 800 people so far.

Created by fan John Dale, he wrote: "He is using the town to add lustre and glamour to his own shattered life. He is also bringing Grimsby into serious disrepute."

Several fans have commented on the petition.

Paul B commented: "Grimsby Town's situation is bad enough without that clown making it worse."

Karon H replied: "He is trying to look like a man of the people when he is the total opposite!"

It was reportedly bought for him by MP Lia Nici.

On the first of two days of evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry, the former prime minister said he looks back "in horror" while admitting his government seemed "oblivious" to the severity of the virus in February 2020.

We "inevitably" made mistakes, he admitted, before stressing he did his "level best" and accepts full personal responsibility for every decision that was made.

