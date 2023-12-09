A 20-year-old man has been jailed for the death of a man following a one-punch attack.

56-year-old Richard Wheeler was celebrating a birthday with friends in Sheffield city centre when he was attacked by 20-year-old Liam Jones on the night of 15 July.

Wheeler was taken to hospital but passed away 10 days later from the head injuries he sustained.

56-year-old Richard Wheeler was celebrating with friends in Sheffield city centre when he was attacked.

Jones, of Morland Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday where he was handed a seven-year prison sentence. He was told he must also serve an additional three years on licence.

The court heard how Jones’ punch knocked Wheeler unconscious, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury requiring urgent surgery.

The attack was captured on CCTV, leading to Jones’s arrest the same night.

At an earlier hearing on 8 November, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, two counts of grievous bodily harm, one count of actual bodily harm, one count of possession of an offence weapon and one of affray.

Det Insp Adam Watkinson from South Yorkshire Police said: “This violent and wicked attack has devastated the lives of Richard’s loved ones, and although this sentence will never make up for the loss they are suffering, I hope that it offers some level of justice for them knowing that Jones is now behind bars.”

