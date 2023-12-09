The M1 Northbound is shut due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened between junction 31 for Worksop and junction 32 for Sheffield on Saturday morning.

National Highways posted on social media to say emergency services were on scene.

A later post said the incident had caused queues of up to 60 minutes on approach and that a diversion route was in place.

On its website, the agency said road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Diversion route: