M1 closed Northbound between Worskop and Sheffield due to multi-vehicle collision
The M1 Northbound is shut due to a multi-vehicle collision.
The incident happened between junction 31 for Worksop and junction 32 for Sheffield on Saturday morning.
National Highways posted on social media to say emergency services were on scene.
A later post said the incident had caused queues of up to 60 minutes on approach and that a diversion route was in place.
On its website, the agency said road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
Diversion route:
Driving north, exit the M1 at junction 31 and proceed to the roundabout at the end of the slip road.
At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A57 (Sheffield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 7 miles until the junction with the A630.
At the junction with the A630, take the second exit and merge with the eastbound A630 (Rotherham Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 at J33.