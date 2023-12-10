Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest ITV News Calendar South programme (when available).

The full 30-minute ITV News Calendar programmes are generally available for 24 hours after the first transmission.

You can catch-up with the ITV News Calendar programme on weekdays for 24 hours after it is broadcast on ITV.

The programme is on-air at 6pm every day and has two editions.

The Calendar South programme covers the news in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, along with parts of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire.

The Calendar North programme covers the news in North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, along with parts of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Lincolnshire.