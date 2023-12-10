A man has been charged following a serious sexual assault in Kirklees.

Adam Martin, 29, of Cleckheaton has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after an incident involving a 19-year-old.

It happened in the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery on the evening of Thursday, 7 December.

West Yorkshire Police say the victim is being supported by specially trained safeguarding officers.

Martin has been remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on tomorrow, 11 December.

