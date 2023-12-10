A man has died after a collision in Doncaster yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 8.15am to reports of a collision on Great North Road in Bawtry. However, they are unaware of the exact time the collision happened.

A car, which had been travelling from the direction of Bawtry golf club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel, had left the road at the junction and collided with the tree.

A man, aged 39, was pronounced deceased when officers arrived. His family have been notified and are receiving support.

People who believe they may have seen a black Mercedes on Friday evening or the early hours of Saturday are being asked to contact police.

