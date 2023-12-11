Play Brightcove video

Video from Nottinghamshire Police

Police have released footage of the moment a thief crashed a stolen car through the wall of a pub as customers played pool feet away.

The video shows the wall of the The Lockside pub in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, caving in as it is hit by a Landrover Discovery being driven by Jamie Kettle.

The 37-year-old, who had reached speeds of 110mph as he tried to escape police, then waded into a canal in a bid to avoid arrest.

He was located by specialist dog officers.

The collision caused extensive damage to the pub. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The incident happened on 27 March, after Nottinghamshire Police received a report of a Landrover stolen from an address in Woodthorpe.

Officers followed the vehicle as it headed along the A614 towards Ollerton.

After exiting onto the A57, Kettle drove at almost double the 60mph limit.

He continued to drive dangerously, overtaking vehicles at high speed and going through red lights, before colliding with the pub wall.

Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two unrelated counts of shop theft.

He also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after resisting two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on 6 September 2022 and witness intimidation, relating to an address in the Retford area on 2 June 2022, when he threatened to burn a house down.

Jason Kettle was jailed for two years. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Kettle was jailed for two years. He was banned from driving for three years and three months.

Sgt Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Kettle’s dangerous and erratic driving showed utter disregard for the safety of others.

"He continued to drive at speed in highly populated built-up areas before crashing into the pub.

"There were numerous people inside the pub at the time and also walking through the town centre.

"Extensive structural damage was caused to the pub but thankfully no-one was injured. "

