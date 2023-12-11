Police were called to disperse a mob that gathered outside a convenience store where a woman was allegedly raped.

South Yorkshire Police said it believed the disorder on Sunday evening was "linked to speculation and misinformation" surrounding an incident at the premises in the early hours of Friday morning.

The force said the woman, in her 30s, contacted police at 1.30am on Friday 8 December to say she had been raped while at a Premier convenience store on Marshland Road in Moorends, Doncaster.

Officers responded and three men, aged 49, 24, and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

The woman was taken to hospital to be checked over, and was then discharged.

She has since been receiving support from the force and specialist partners.

Forty-eight hours after the alleged incident, officers returned to the scene following reports of a large gathering and "low-level disorder" outside the store.

The shop is currently closed and the premises are empty.

South Yorkshire Police said its priority was to maintain public safety and it was "working to disperse the crowd". The force advised people to avoid the area where possible.

Det Supt Eleanor Welsh said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we have detectives working tirelessly to establish the facts of what happened in the early hours of Friday morning.“Since the incident, there has been speculation and some misinformation shared online. This is an active and sensitive investigation and therefore I encourage the public to avoid speculation about the incident as our enquiries continue.“Please also remember that victims of sexual offences have lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. If you identify a victim, or post information that could lead to the identification of a victim, you are breaking the law.

"We are monitoring the information being shared online and will investigate any information being shared which could risk the victim being identified.”

